Director of African Studies Center at the Oxford University, Professor Miles Lamer says a major way of ensuring optimal benefit of the mineral resources on the African continent is through Corporate Social Responsibility.

The University of Oxford in partnership with Ghana Gold Expo is seeking to drive a frame work geared towards promoting corporate social responsibility in mining communities.

Speaking in an interview ahead of a workshop, the Oxford University Professor said there is no better time than now for a push for Corporate Social Responsibility agenda.

“We think Corporate Social Responsibility provides one great avenue to ensure that more resources produced on the continent stays on the continent.

“So we are bringing Africans together to learn about practicing Corporate Social Responsibilities and to find ways to influence and to encourage good CSR. Aside, paying taxes and royalties there should be focus on support the community that produces the gold,” he said.

On his part, the Executive Director of Ghana Gold Expo, Dr. Stephen Blessing Ackah explained the rationale behind the collaboration with Oxford University and how the nation stands to benefit.

“We have more than 16 mineral resources in the country, but we can all see that the ordinary people are not benefiting, so we’re hoping that this workshop will make mining companies understand how to give back,” he said.