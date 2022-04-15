Over 30 people have reportedly died in a capsized boat moving from Dzemeni to Havorkope in the Kwahu Afram Plains North District of the Eastern Region.

According to news reports, the incident occurred at Todzie while the boat was enroute to Havorkope.

According to witnesses, on Thursday, April 14, between the hours of 4:00pm and 5:00pm, a sudden wind storm caused the boat to capsize drowning some of those on board.

A few managed to swim to safety ashore.

So far, only a few bodies have been found.

A search party is out looking for the remaining bodies in the river.

Residents in the area are calling on the National Disaster Management Organisation to come to their aid.