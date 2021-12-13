People have expressed outrage after photos of an underage ”couple” were shared online.

The boy got married to a girl on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

A Facebook user, Bagayang Innocent Vincent, a Nigerian, claimed the wedding was held in a town called Jaba in Kaduna State.

A photo of the said couple on their wedding day was also shared online, alongside photos of the calendar shared as souvenirs.

Because of the age of the couple, people are calling for the parents of the children to be arrested.

Some reports claim the boy is just 11.

