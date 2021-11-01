Maxwell Konadu has lauded Legon Cities players for sticking to their game plan against Hearts of Oak in the season opener.

The Royals were hosted by the reigning champions in the Matchday One of the 2021/22 campaign at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Cities denied Hearts of Oak from opening their title defense with a win to end the game 0-0.

Speaking after the game, Konadu said he was satisfied with the performance of his side as they forced the Phobians to switch into different game plans.

“We came with a game plan. Though not perfect, we were able to hold them, trying to frustrate them with our combination passes, and to some extent, it worked,” the Black Stars assistant gaffer said.

“We saw that they decided to go long. That is where we started picking up the second balls and we played our game.”

Konadu also admitted his side made some initial mistakes in the early stages with their build-up from the back but added that they will be working on it in subsequent games.

“We made some elementary mistakes because playing from the back was a bit difficult. We will go on to work on it and make sure we do it better next time,” he concluded.

Konadu still remains unbeaten in five competitive games against Hearts of Oak.

Legon Cities will face Real Tamale United at home in their next league game next weekend.

