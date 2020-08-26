Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer for has been officially introduced to the Asantehene, Otumfuor Osei-Tutu II.

At an event held at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi Wednesday, the former Education Minister explained that she saw the need to visit the kingdom to seek counsel as paramount in the party’s bid to secure victory in the December polls.

She explained to the Asantehene her commitment to see to a violence-free election.

According to the NDC running mate, she will need the support of the chiefs and people of the kingdom to whip up the commitment of political parties to create a healthy atmosphere for development to thrive.

Expressing his elation by the visit, Asantehene Otumfuor Osei Tutu II indicated that his doors are always open to the party’s leadership on deliberations on the development of the country.

The Asantehene also encouraged former President John Mahama to diligently let Ghanaians appreciate how he is going to improve the fortunes of the people if given the mandate in the elections.

He also urged the NDC to eschew violence and politics of insults whenever its members mount the campaign platform.

Meanwhile, former President John Mahama touted the successes chalked during the BECE under Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang’s tenure as Education Minister, describing it as a good indication of what she brings to the table if the NDC secures victory in December.

He also revealed the next NDC government will institute a cooperative mining system to deal with the manner in which the NPP administration is going about the canker which he says is leading to the loss of innocent lives.

Under this program, all legal owners of mining concessions will be given back their concessions and supervised under a more vibrant regulatory framework, he says.