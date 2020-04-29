Otumfuo probes Kotoko

Life patron of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has formed a three-member committee to conduct an investigation into the affairs of Asante Kotoko.

The 23-times Ghana Premier League champions have been in the news for some of the bad reasons in the last couple of months.

The Committee was put together last week to find out how Asante Kotoko signed Emmanuel Clottey in 2015 while he had a valid contract with Esperance. The act led to a FIFA fine of USD 180, 000 which has now been settled between the two clubs.

The statement from the Manhyia Palace added that Messrs Kofi Owusu, Registrar-General of the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs and Lawrence Bruce Kyei, who is a lawyer were the other members of the committee.

While it is unclear what the formed committee will be looking out for, a recap of a statement from the Manhyia Palace last week said: “A committee has been appointed to: a) Investigate all the circumstances surrounding Asante Kotoko sporting club’s transactions with the Tunisian club Esperance which resulted in the FIFA ruling and the subsequent transfer of another Asante Kotoko player to the club.

READ ALSO

“b) Investigate the failure of Asante Kotoko to meet its regulatory obligations for the Premier League license.”

According to a new statement from Manhyia signed by Kofi Badu, who is the Chief of Staff at the Office of the Asantehene, the new committee will be chaired by Prof. Lydia Nkansah.

“His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene has appointed Prof. Lydia Nkansah, Dean of the Faculty of Law, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology to chair the three-member committee to investigate the affairs of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club”, the statement reads.

Below is the full statement: