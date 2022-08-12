The Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation, in pursuit of improving the quality of life of Ghanaian children through education, has donated science textbooks and workbooks to 24 deprived schools in the Akrofuom District of the Ashanti region.

The Foundation, in consultation with the Ghana Education Service (GES), selected the 24 deprived schools in the district to benefit from the donation of NaCCA-approved learning materials.

A total of 5,760 books from Primary 1 to 6 were presented to the beneficiary schools in five circuits of the Akrofuom district.

The gesture by the Otumfuo Foundation is the first phase of series of donations to be made to selected deprived schools in the Ashanti region.

It is in fulfillment of promoting Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) interest from the basic level of education in Ghana.

Head of Monitoring and Supervision at the Akrofoum Education Directorate, Daniel Kwaku Gyasi, wants the Foundation to assist them with all core subject books.

Joseph Albert Quarm of Prof Quarm Publications gave 12,000 Basic School Science Textbooks and Workbooks valued at GHC400,000 to the Foundation as part of his Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The beneficiary circuits include Akrofuom, Ampunyase, Adamso, Mensonso and Grumesa.

Kwabena Owusu Ababio, who is the stakeholder relation and capacity building manager at the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation, called on benevolent individuals and institutions to collaborate with the Foundation to reach out to more deprived schools.