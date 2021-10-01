The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has endorsed Rocksure International as the strategic partner of the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC), selected to implement Project 2:- development of a mine at Nyinahin-Mpasaaso and a refinery solution.

At a courtesy call on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace in the Ashanti Region to introduce Rocksure International, a wholly Ghanaian owned company; the King commended GIADEC for fulfilling its promise of selecting a strategic partner to begin the development of the Integrated Aluminium Industry.

He described the event as historic and timely as the people in the region, especially residents living in and around the mining communities have been looking forward to such a moment for decades.

Otumfuo gave his blessings to the partnership between GIADEC and Rocksure International and pledged the support of his kingdom and sub-chiefs within the mining communities, paving the way for the commencement of the project.

The Asantehene urged GIADEC and Rocksure to conduct its operations in a responsible manner, adding that the building of a mine and a refinery solution in the region will give the mining communities a facelift and provide employment opportunities, especially for the teeming youth.

Additionally, he urged GIADEC to expedite processes which will lead to the selection of other strategic partners who will develop other aspects of the Integrated Aluminium Industry (IAI).

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GIADEC, Mr Michael Ansah, on his part, expressed his gratitude to Otumfuo for his continuous support and assured the King that GIADEC remains committed to its overriding goal of value addition.

He noted that the execution of Project 2 by Rocksure International will present a significant number of opportunities not only to residents within the mining communities but Ghanaians in general.

On his part, the CEO of Rocksure International, Kwasi Osei Ofoiri, thanked the Asantehene and assured him of the readiness of Rocksure to begin the execution of Project 2.

The delegation from GIADEC included its Board Chairman, Dr Tony Oteng-Gyasi, Deputy CEO, Mr Akwasi Osei-Adjei, Executive Assistant to the CEO, Mr Kojo Yankah and Communications Manager, Mr Sheriff Appiah.

The delegation was also joined by Senior Executive Members of Rocksure International.

About GIADEC

GIADEC is a state-owned company responsible for the development of an integrated aluminium industry in Ghana. The company’s portfolio of assets includes mining rights to all of Ghana’s 900 million tonnes of bauxite reserves, 100% shares in Valco – Ghana’s smelting company and interest in Ghana Bauxite Company Limited, a producing mine that has been operating for over 70 years.

Through strategic partnerships, GIADEC, will hold equity stakes in new mines and refineries to be established, and drive integration of the bauxite – aluminium value chain to create value.

GIADEC is guided by its core values of Integrity, Respect and Execution excellence. The company believes in shared prosperity, sustainability and adherence to responsible environmental and operational practices.

About ROCKSURE INTERNATIONAL

Rocksure International is a wholly-owned Ghanaian mining services company that operates across Ghana and the West African sub-region with expertise in mining services, drilling services, load and haulage. The company has considerable capacity and flexibility in planning, equipping, staffing and managing mines; having supported several mines including Anglogold Ashanti, African Underground Mining Services, Gold Fields, Ghana Manganese, Asanko Gold, Bumi Mine and many more.

Rocksure recognises that local content is an important platform for economic development and strives to engage key stakeholders to deliver developmental partnerships in the areas that it operates in. Health and environmental considerations and resultant policies are key considerations for the company carefully mapped out and are implemented to ensure a sustainable and safe environment for all.

Additional information about Rocksure can be found at www.rocksureintl.com.