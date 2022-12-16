The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has asked the Ashanti regional minister to ensure traders temporarily relocated to the Racecourse and other satellite markets do not lose their stores when the redeveloped Central Market project is completed.

He wants the regional minister to be directly involved in the allocation of the stores.

Otumfuo says the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly should not be allowed to unilaterally allocate spaces to traders.

Distribution of stores and other trading spaces under the phase 1 of the Kejetia redevelopment project was characterised by grievances.

Some traders, who were relocated to pave-way for the project, were unhappy with the KMA as some claimed they were deprived of access to their trading space.

Speaking at a meeting of the Ashanti regional house of chiefs at Manhyia, the Asantehene said he is aware of the KMA’s foul play in the allocation process which created a huge challenge.

Otumfuo wants the regional minister, Simon Osei Mensah, to ensure he leads the task to avoid mess-up else he won’t forgive them.