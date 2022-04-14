Otto Addo has officially returned to his German side, Borussia Dortmund after leading Ghana to their fourth FIFA World Cup qualification last month.

The German based coach has rejoined the club to resume his duties as trainer scout.

The former Ghana international, who played in the 2006 World Cup in Germany with the Black Stars, was appointed in February for the 2022 World Cup playoffs against Nigeria

Addo, who replaced Milovan Rajevac, following the teams underwhelming performance in the Africa Cup of Nations, has been able to lead the team to the Mundial in Qatar.

He was the key motivator behind Black Stars’ impressive performances and success over two legs as they defeated the Super Eagles to reach Qatar later this year.

The GFA has yet to appoint a permanent coach for the Black Stars, but the 46-year-old appears to be favorite after President Akufo Addo tasked the GFA to ensure Addo is maintained along with his technical team ahead of Qatar.

The Hero of Ghana is back in Dortmund! 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/gA8WRqn9fC — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) April 13, 2022

Ghana has been paired with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H for the 2022 World Cup which kicks off in November.