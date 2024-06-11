Black Stars coach, Otto Addo has praised Jordan Ayew for his intelligence and dedication following his standout performance against the Central African Republic.

The Crystal Palace striker made headlines by scoring a hat trick against the Wild Beasts in the matchday four games of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana secured a thrilling 4-3 victory at the Baba Yara Stadium on Monday night.

Ayew had previously come off the bench last Thursday to score the decisive goal in a 2-1 comeback win against Mali in Bamako in the matchday three games.

This victory marked Ghana’s third win in the World Cup qualifiers, propelling them to the top of Group I, pending the results of other group matches.

After the game, Addo emphasized that Ayew’s hard work often goes unrecognized.

“I know strikers are usually judged by their goals, but he’s a forward who can also contribute defensively and is tactically very intelligent,” said the 43-year-old coach.

“That’s why he can sometimes be deployed as a winger—he closes down spaces, works hard, and people don’t often notice this,” he added.

Before the match, the Crystal Palace forward was honoured for making his 100th appearance for the Black Stars.

Ayew’s hat trick brought his total to 27 goals for the national team, and he has now scored six goals in four matches under Otto Addo.

The Black Stars are aiming for their fifth World Cup qualification, having previously reached the tournament in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022.

Otto Addo and his team will continue their World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar in March 2025.