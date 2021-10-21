Oti Region to become a region of choice for NPP - John Boadu

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Oti Region has held its maiden regional delegates conference with a call to its members to change the narrative when it comes to general election results in that region.

The party on Monday met at the regional capital, Dambai to take stock and deliberate on how far they have come as a party in the new region.

The party failed to maintain its only seat in the Krachi East Constituency occupied by then Deputy Sanitation Minister, Michael Yaw Gyato.

Speaking at a ceremony, the Regional Chairman, Evans Yaw Dapaah, said it was regrettable that the party could not win any parliamentary seat in the Region.

“As unfortunate and regrettable as this may be, we take full responsibility for our failures and are very much poised to redeem ourselves and place the NPP at a better place in the Oti region.”

He added that the party is taking consolation in its ability to close the deficit gap in the presidential votes.

Mr Dapaah attributed their inability to win any seat to internal party wrangling, inadequate resources, and fewer party members from the Oti region appointed as CEOs.

“One of the major challenges that cost us the election has to do with the inadequate resource in the region. The Oti region as deprived as it is was under-resourced partly because we did not have enough appointees in government to support the region.

“Most of the few appointees we had also failed to come to the aid of the party when we needed them the most.”

He also added that there was no or little collaboration between the party in the region and central government.

On his part, General Secretary, John Boadu said the party has done well considering the challenges the various constituencies went through.

“This is not a mean achievement at all. This is an achievement that we need to commend you and encourage you to continue to work together to ensure that you are able to win seats in the region.

Speaking to journalists at the end of the conference, Mr Boadu said the party would continue to bring development to the region, which would make the region its stronghold.

“…in the long run, I can assure you, just as North East (region) is our stronghold now, Oti in particular will definitely fall for the New Patriotic party.

“That is going to be seen with the enormous development that we are bringing to this region, no doubt that within a short period, this is going to be a region of choice for the New Patriotic Party.”

The event was attended by other national party executives, national executive aspirants and presidential hopefuls.