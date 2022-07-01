Otabil's ICGC, Lighthouse Chapel among churches missing from National Cathedral donor list

A document has revealed that Dr Mensa Otabil’s International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) and Lighthouse Chapel International are among the churches that have not donated towards the construction of the National Cathedral.

Also, the Catholic Church has not made any contribution since the donations began in 2018.

On the contrary, the Church of Pentecost has donated a total of ¢700,000, making it the largest donor so far.

Others including the Presbyterian Church of Ghana and the Southern Ghana Union of SDA have contributed ¢200,000 each whiles Action Chapel International has contributed ¢300,000.

The Methodist Church of Ghana, Christ Apostolic Church, the Triumphant Baptist Church, Kwadaso and others have equally donated ¢100,000 each.

List of National Cathedral church donors

Many have attributed the absence of ICGC on the list of contributors to the exit of its founder, Dr Mensa Otabil, from the Cathedral’s Board of Trustees.

It was asserted by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa that the desertion by the theologian was due to the illegality being perpetrated by the government with respect to the project.

Founder of ICGC, Dr Mensa Otabil

According to the North Tongu legislator, “There is quite an uneasy calm among the Board of Trustees. And I can confirm to you that one imminent priest has walked away from the Board; the revered Dr Mensa Otabil is no longer with them.

“The whole year, he has not attended any of their meetings. It is not clear what his intention was, but he has given indication that all is not well,” he told JoyNews on Sunday, June 12.

Currently, the total fundraising by the Board of Trustees towards the project has accrued ¢31.75 million since 2018.

Out of the figure, the churches donated a total of ¢2.21 million.

This was disclosed by the Board when it launched another mass fundraising strategy dubbed, ‘The National Cathedral Week’ on Wednesday, June 29 in Accra.

Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah, has said the fundraising will help boost efforts at raising the required funds for the project.

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills is Founder of Lighthouse Chapel International

“The result of the fundraising so far does not meet the demands of the cash flow for the construction. Thus, we have reached a very critical stage where our fundraising efforts have to be scaled up.

“Overall, the central thrust of our fundraising during the National Cathedral Week is mass mobilisation. And our expectation is to raise one million Ghanaian Christians who will commit to giving at least GH¢100 a month to the National Cathedral Project. With a Christian population of over 20 million in the country, that is doable,” he said.