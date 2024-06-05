Mi Shia Foundation has partnered with Orange Tulip to promote menstrual hygiene by donating sanitary items to students of the Osu Presbyterian Secondary School.

The event which took place at the Osu Presbyterian Church Chapel, gathered over 500 female students with the aim to educate young women on menstrual hygiene under the theme “menstrual friendly world.”

According to the team, this collaborative effort aimed to empower young women with knowledge and resources to manage their menstrual health effectively.

Speaking at the event, founder of Mishia Foundation, Miss Dzifa renowned for her presence on TikTok and a qualified medical doctor, hinted at the significance of maintaining personal hygiene, particularly during menstruation.

Mr. Michael Eshun, Chief Operations Officer at Orange Sanitary, emphasized that periods are natural and not a cause for shame or disgust.

The students actively participated in a Q&A session, seeking clarification and sharing insights.

Some students also received gifts, while all were provided with packs of sanitary pads courtesy of Mishia Foundation and Orange Charities, the corporate social responsibility arm of Orange Sanitary Pads.

About Mi Shia Foundation

Mi Shia Foundation, is a small nonprofit organisation founded in 2019. Mi Shia comes from Ga “my home” because we believe charity starts at home. We aim to help people of lower socioeconomic status not only with health but basic needs.