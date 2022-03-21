The Osu Kinkawe Dzaase has suspended three persons indefinitely from the Dzaase for allegedly purporting to install a non-royal as the Osu Mantse.

The persons suspended are the Oshiahene of Osu Kinkawe, Nii Nortey Adumuah IV of the Adjuate House, the Head of Family of the Adjuate House, Nii Ashong Omaboe and the Head of Family of the Teinor House, Nii Akwei Addo.

The letter addressed to the Oshiahene, Nii Adumuah IV said that he falsely held himself as the Dzaase of Osu and “wrote a letter to the police, purportedly on behalf of the Osu Kinkawe Dzaase on a false Osu Kinkawe Dzaase letterhead seeking the police assistance to install Osu Mnatse.”

The letter further stated that the Oshiahene and his Head of Family at the Adjuate House then purportedly enstooled one Bernard Nortey Botchway, whom the letter said, does not hail from any of the two royal families, the Owuo Family or the Dowuona Family as the Osu Mantse, contrary to the customs and traditions of Osu, in January 2022.

“Your conduct is subversive to the Osu Stool and the Osu Kinkawe Dzaase, which has brought the Osu Stool, the Osu Kinkawe Dzaase and the entire Osu Traditional Area and Authority into disrepute,” the letter stated.

The letter to the Head of Family of the Adjuate House accused him of aiding the Oshiahene to purportedly install the said Bernard Nortey Botchway as the new Osu Mantse.

The letter to the Head of Family of the Teinor House stated that without the involvement of the Osu Kinkawe Dzaase and the Head of the Dzaase, Nii Saban Atsen VII, he is purported to have enstooled his son, Dr David Nii Adotei Addotey, whom the letter stated, does not hail from any of the two royal families, as the new Osu Mantse in August 2021, contrary to the customs and traditions of Osu.

The letter further stated that the Head of the Teinor House had willfully and totally disregarded with impunity, a directive issued by the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs on 9th September, 2021 to reverse that action.

All the three individuals, according to the letters signed by the Head of the Dzaase, Nii Saban Atsen VII, also known as the Dzaasetse, were, therefore, suspended indefinitely until further notice.

Nii Oshianhene Adumoah one of the suspended Dzaase explained in an interview that he has not received any letter of suspension from anybody.

It is wrong for Nii Atsen to take such an action because there are four Dzaases emanating from four ruling houses who come together to enstool an Osu Mantse.

For a Dzaase to be suspended, it should be a majority decision and not just a few Minority group to take such a decision. He, therefore, says it is out of place and unwarranted for the suspension.