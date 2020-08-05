The Founder and Flagbearer of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) believes he has been sent by God to rescue the country from the claws of the two major political parties.

Christian Kwabena Andrews aka Osofo Kyiri Abosom said since the return to democratic rule in 1992, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been the only parties at the helm of affairs, hence plunging the country into one crisis to another instead of steering the wheels towards development.

Reverend Andrews was speaking during his visit to the Ketu South Municipality to introduce himself and his party’s parliamentary candidate for the area to the chiefs.

According to him, Ghanaians, especially the youth, who suffer the most from the mismanagement of state resources must give him and GUM a chance in the 2020 elections for the change they desire.

“We’re going to revive all the factories and all the good policies our first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah initiated to make Ghana a prosperous country. I am not a politician but a man of God, who has been sent to deliver Ghana from NPP and NDC and I’ll never betray you,” he said.

The Founder and General Overseer of the Life Assembly Worship Centre in Accra said it was unfortunate that Ghana, with all her natural resources such as gold and bauxite, remains a poor country with the majority of the citizenry living in penury.

He pledged to leverage on a free port for Ghana, industrialisation, improvement in agricultural production, among others to turn the country’s fortunes around for all and generations to come if given the nod on December 7, to be the President of Ghana.

Meanwhile, former Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah, who was part of the GUM delegation that paid separate visits to the Paramount Chief of Aflao and Dufia of Nogokpo on Saturday, endorsed the party saying, it was a good party determined to bring Ghana back on the track.

Williams Amuzu Agbodzalo, the Regent of Torgbui Saba, Dufia of Nogokpo cautioned politicians against fanning tribal sentiments.

He said instead of causing divisions, governments must unite the citizenry in the true spirit of brotherhood as envisioned by Dr Nkrumah at the time of Ghana’s independence.

Torgbui Amenya Fiti V, the Paramount Chief of Aflao, said the country needed the participation of true men of God in politics to ensure sanity in the country’s governance.