Ofoase Ayirebi Member of Parliament (MP) Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has handed over an ultramodern three-unit classroom block he constructed for pupils of Akyem Ayirebi Presbyterian Junior High School (JHS).

The facility also comprises an office and a store, all connected to electricity and equipped with mono desks, teachers’ tables and chairs, as well as ceiling fans.

The MP who doubles as the Information Minister inaugurated the facility at a grand ceremony on Friday.

The building is to replace an old dilapidated structure where teaching and learning previously took place.

The over 65-year-old school has seen no major renovation since its establishment.

The old building poses a lot of dangers to pupils and teachers particularly on rainy days, a situation which was negatively affecting academic activities.

Speaking to Adom News, the MP noted that the new building was in fulfillment of a needs assessment from the Oppong Nkrumah Educational Fund.



Mr Oppong Nkrumah stressed that the fund has already engaged many youths in the district in trades and is poised towards enrolling a lot more into professional journalism which used to be his own profession.

He used the occasion to admonish both parents and pupils to value education and also invest in it.

Meanwhile, pupils of Ayirebi Presby JHS thanked Mr Oppong Nkrumah for the kind gesture.