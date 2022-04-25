A Home Appliances shop housed in the Opera Square building in Accra has been gutted with fire.

Items such as bags, shoes, and other home appliances have been burnt to ashes.

GT Bank’s server room has also been affected by the fire.

The incident is said to have occurred at about 4:00 pm on Monday.

The cause of the fire is still not known.



A member of the Ghana National Fire Service Communication team, Alex King, told JoyNews that the cause of the fire is not yet known.

The building houses GT Bank and Bank of Africa. According to him, his team has been able to control the fire from spreading to the two banks.

He also narrated the difficulty in dousing the fire.

“Some of our obstacles include; if you would turn your camera towards here, you realise that our men went up there try breaking the building, but the people have used concretes to block the window so it is difficult to fight the fire.

“The unfortunate incident is that people have built on the hydrants and also the hydrants have not been flowing. Ghana Water has not been giving us water and this is something that whenever we raise, it becomes an issue, but there is no water flowing through the hydrants. So our men have to go as farJoyNews can confirm that currently, the Ghana National Fire Service has not yet doused the fire as it continues to rekindle due to what the Fire Service personnel say is the combustible nature of the goods in the building.as circle, as far as Osu and all, just to go and replenish and come back here,” he stated.

Fire outbreak at Accra Central near Melcom Opera Square branch. pic.twitter.com/f349x0AAI0 — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) April 25, 2022









