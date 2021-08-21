Ghana head coach, Charles Akonnor, has demanded for more trust in his abilities as the country aims to win a fifth Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) title next year in Cameroon.

So far, all four titles have been won by Ghanaian coaches with Charles Kumi Gyamfi winning it three times (1963, 1965 and 1982) whilst Fred Osman Doudu won it once in 1978.

There has been intense pressure on Akonnor to lead Ghana to end its 39-year wait for a major trophy.

However, Akonnor is asking fans to get behind the team and trust that another local coach can win the Afcon for Ghana.

“I want to achieve this but we all need to believe. It’s only local coaches who have won the AFCON,” Akonnor revealed at a press conference.

“I am confident it will happen with a local coach. Ghanaians must start believing us,” he said.

The Black Stars were drawn in Group C of next year’s tournament alongside one-time champions Morocco, debutants Comoros and 2017 host Gabon.

Akonnor admitted the North African giants will be the strongest team in the group.

“Our group is very hard and I am very happy the Ghana FA arranged that friendly against Morocco.

“If we have the chance of meeting Morocco again things will be different. They are the strongest among our group,” he added.

The Black Stars were knocked out on penalties in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations by Tunisia and will hope for a better performance this time.