One person has been confirmed dead after a confrontation between military officers and residents of Teleku-Bokazo and Anhwia in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.

According to reports, the illegal miners were trespassing on a concession belonging to Adamus Resources Limited, a mining company in the area.

Adom News’ Lord Tawiah, who followed the story, said some of the illegal miners were arrested during the swoop.

He said the suspects were immediately processed for court.

But unhappy with the situation, some residents and the chief of the area, besieged the court room.

A confrontation later ensued between the residents and the security, resulting in the shooting incident.

One of the five persons who sustained gunshot wounds was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Ekwei Hospital. The deceased, whose name was only given as Andy, was married with two children.