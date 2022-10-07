One person has been found dead in the Weija floods.

The body of the male adult was discovered in a house at Tetegu on Thursday afternoon (October 6, 2022).

It was lying in one of the rooms, which was filled with water.

The body had been trapped in between some items in the room.

He has been identified as Addi Kwashie, a 55-year-old truck pusher, popularly known and referred to in the area as Chocholoocho.

Residents in the area told Graphic Online’s reporter, Gabriel Ahiabor, who witnessed the retrieval of the body, that he had not been spotted in the last two days.

The police were informed about the incident and they have since conveyed the body to the morgue.