The Savannah Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Salisu Be-Awurbe has escaped a robbery attack on the Damongo-Sawla-Fulfulso road.

The Secretary in a Facebook post said the incident occurred on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Mr Be-Awurbe and his team were said to be returning from a handing over ceremony of the Tertiary Education Institution Network (TEIN) at the Damongo Nurses’ Training College when the incident occurred.

The police stationed at Jankuraa shot and killed one of the robbers with the help of some residents at Fufulso Junction.

His accomplices are however on the run and the police is on a manhunt for them.

A pump-action gun was retrieved from the deceased yet to be identified.