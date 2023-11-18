A six-bedroom house and a car have been burnt with one person receiving treatment at Nkwanta St Joseph Catholic hospital in the Oti region.

This was in renewed clashes in the Nkwanta South Municipality.

Information gathered by Adom News suggests the burning of houses and other properties followed an attack on a 19-year-old Adele man.

Residents suspect he was attacked by people from the Akyodes faction, hence the reprisal.

Police and other security agencies have since intensified their operations to restore peace and maintain calm.

For the past weeks, a renewed conflict between the people of Adele, Challa and Akyode over traditional festival has disrupted the peace and order in the area.