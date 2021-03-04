The One Ghana Movement has expressed worry over some actions or what it terms as a “witch-hunt” to have Daniel Yao Domelevo vacate the office of Auditor-General.

The Group’s concern comes after a three-page letter addressed to Mr Domelevo by the Board of Audit Service indicating that the Auditor General has reached his retirement age per the standings of Ghana’s laws.

According to the Board, Mr Domelevo is deemed to have retired in June 2020 and a letter will be copied to the President for the necessary actions to be taken.

The One Ghana Movement, in a press release dated March 3, said: “The latest twist to the hunt is as ridiculous as it is a most shameless act against the Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo who was extra-judicially forced to take 167 days leave from work, at a critical point in time in the case against then Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo over the Kroll scandal.”

This “shameless act” by the Audit Service Board, according to the Group, cannot be elevated to any judicial orders, hence cannot prevent Mr Domelevo from fully exercising his constitutional mandate “even if for only the next three months.”

Below is the full statement: