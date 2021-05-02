One person has been confirmed dead as fire ravage part of at a slum within Asafo in the Ashanti regional capital Kumasi popularly called BB.

The inferno is believed to have been started by a couple cooking in one of the wooden structures in the area.

Over forty structures which are occupied by several families were consumed by the fire.

Luv FM reporter, Nana Yaw Gyimah who was at the scene confirmed that, one charred body was retrieved by the police.

He said the body has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) morgue pending autopsy.

Meanwhile, personnel of the Fire Service managed to douse the fire.