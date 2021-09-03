Residents of Afrancho in the Atwima Kwanwoma district have foiled an 8-man robbery attempt when they gave the criminals a hot chase.

Residents have been alarmed following the incessant robberies which have resulted in multiple deaths in the last few months.

Consequently, a volunteer group was formed to serve as guards when the town is asleep.

It was during one of such patrols that the volunteers spotted the robbers, eight in number, in operation.

Emmanuel Sarpong told Adom News that his team spotted one of the robbers climbing to the top of a provision shop, while his seven accomplices waited in a taxi they arrived in.

After their cover was blown, the seven abandoned their taxi and took to their heels amid gunshots, leaving the lead robber to his fate.

Volunteers dragged the suspect from the store and gave him beatings of his life, while the rest of the team chased off the seven suspects.

The suspect was lynched and the taxi with registration number GS 6950-12 was vandalized.

A police patrol team later arrived at the scene to restore calm but not before the suspect was lynched.

