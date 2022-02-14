One person has been confirmed dead in the clash between the police and the youth of Lamashegu.

Another seven people also sustained various degrees of injuries during the riot.

The disturbance is reported to have erupted when a young man who was being pursued by the police dashed into the Lamashe-Naa’s palace to avoid being apprehended by security personnel.

Speaking to JoyNews, an eyewitness said the young man was being chased for driving an unlicensed vehicle.

However, while running into the palace, the Police allegedly shot him, causing the riot.

According to the youth, the act was disrespectful to the traditional authority, hence their agitation.

Several shots were fired and a water cannon was used to disperse the youth.

However, the youth, who dispersed, regrouped at various vantage points while the police pitched camp with their water cannons and some armed men at the Lamashegu police station.

Subsequently, a group of soldiers joined forces with the police to curb the situation.