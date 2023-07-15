Ghana opened the Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers in an outstanding fashion after defeating the Female Syli Nationals of Guinea 3-0 in Conakry on Friday.

Vivian Adjei Konadu put the Queens ahead in the 19th minute as she capitalized on a goalkeeping error to smash home the opener.

Evelyn Badu’s incisive pass found Grace Asantewaa who sent a brilliant ball to Jennifer Cudjoe on the right flank. Doris Boaduwaa connected with the resulting cross for the second goal in the 27th minute.

Guinea were later reduced to 10 players after Camara Manet received a second yellow card on the stroke of halftime.

Mary Amponsah deliciously set up Evelyn Badu to put the game beyond the Guineans – as Ghana made it 3nil in the 72nd minute.

Dreamz Ladies’ Stella Nyamekye who was handed her senior debut in the 80th minute hit the bar inside the 90th minute.

The result means the Black Queens are one step away from the second round of the qualifiers with the return leg scheduled for the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.