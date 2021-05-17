Some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Old Tafo Municipality in the Ashanti region are calling on President Akufo-Addo not to reappoint the Municipal Chief Executive Officer (MCE) Hon. Fred Obeng Owusu.

They have accused the MCE of allegedly maligning the Member of Parliament, Ekow Vincent Assafuah to the Chief in the area.

Chief of Tafo , Nana Agyen Frimpong

Their call comes after the Chief, Nana Agyen-Frimpong Ababio accused the MP of being anti-development agent for not honouring an invitation to the commissioning of an Astroturf.

Nana Agyen-Frimpong Ababio said the absence of the MP does not speak well for the development of the area.

But the group claimed Hon. Assafuah was informed two days to the event which coincided with his scheduled programmes.

Based on this backdrop, the group has accused the MCE of acting in bad faith towards the MP.

They maintained that, given the conduct of the Fred Obeng Owusu, it is obvious he cannot work with the MP.

The NPP group also appealed to Nana Agyen-Frimpong Ababio not to interfere in internal party issues.