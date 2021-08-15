Okyenhene hands over doctors flat to Kyebi Government Hospital

The Ken and Angela Foundation, under the auspices of Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, has handed over two-storey doctors flat to the Kyebi Government Hospital.

The flat, comprising three two bedrooms and three single room self-contained accommodations, is to curb the accommodation challenge that turns many newly posted doctors away from the facility.

Speaking at the commissioning and handing over ceremony of the Osagyefo Amoatia Doctors Flat, Ahene Nanahene Barimah Kwaku noted that, quality healthcare is a fundamental requirement of every civilised society.

He said quality healthcare is anchored on the kind of dignity and respect society gives to healthcare personnel coupled with the availability of medical equipment.

He said the lack of accommodation has been a hindrance to quality healthcare in the Akyem Abuakwa capital.

Barima Kwaku Dua believes the provisions of the doctors flat will help reduce the accommodation challenges of the Kyebi Government Hospital and ensure quality healthcare for the people.

On behalf of the Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori-Panin, the Akyem Ahweneasehene Barimah Gyasi Kodie said, the Okyenhene has facilitated several development projects for Okyeman.

He agreed the handing over of the doctors flat will end the syndrome of no accommodation which scares many medical officers away from the Royal capital of Akyem Abuakwa.

The medical director at the Kyebi Government Hospital, Dr Nii Darko Duodu, mentioned that two out of the four medical officers are housed in temporal accommodation outside Kyebi while the dental officer has not started work due to housing problems.

Dr Duodo added that other medical staff are still struggling with accommodation, making their work very difficult.

He said, amid the frustration, personnel have dedicated themselves to work.

He, therefore, called on stakeholders to help them put up a staff village on a 10-acre plot donated to the hospital by the Okyeman Council to bring a lasting solution to the accommodation problems.