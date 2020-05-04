The Okyenhene, Amoatia Ofori Panin, has donated food items, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and an amount of GH¢ 100,000.00 towards the fight against Covid-19 in Ghana.

The GH¢ 100,000.00 is to be sent to the Covid-19 Fund in Accra while the food items and PPE’s were distributed among the major towns and villages at Akyem Abuakwa.

The items included 400 bags of rice, 100 bags of beans, 17 bags of gari, 100 boxes of tuna, 1,000 boxes of tomato paste, 95 boxes of nose mask, 225 boxes of disposable gloves, 600 packs of tissue papers, 140 Veronica buckets and bowls, 20 thermometer guns, 750 gallons of liquid soaps , 100 waste bins and 100 hand washing tables.

About 20 major towns are beneficiaries of this presentation.

All the health facilities within the Akyem Abuakwa traditional area are also benefiting from this intervention.

Okyeman Gyaasehene, who doubles as Kwaabeng Hene Daasebre Ayimadu Kantamanto II, presented the items to the divisional chiefs for onward distribution to the various towns and villages.

The Kyebi Government Hospital had the highest number of the PPE’s.

Daasebre Ayimadu Kantamanto II hinted that, the presentation was a token from the Okyenhene to his people.

He recognised that the world is not in normal times, hence all hands must be on deck to cushion each other.

He was optimistic the food items distributed would help poor families to prepare balanced diet and boost their immune system and aid them to survive the Covid-19 period.