Former Deputy Minister for Health, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, has listed the first set of people to receive the Covid-19 vaccines procured by the government.

His revelation follows an announcement by President Nana Akufo-Addo in his update on Covid-19 that Ghana is in the pipeline to receive the coronavirus vaccines and “details of the access and roll-out plan will be announced very soon.”

Speaking to Newsfile host Samson Lardy Anyenini on Saturday, Dr Okoe-Boye indicated that there is a technical committee to look at the criteria for the rollout.

“Health workers are high on the list, and secondly, the security service because of their interactions with citizens.

“I also know that the elderly who can prove underlying conditions like heart diseases, then there are transport operators and people who engage in public activities like teachers, who have to mingle with kids,” he revealed.

According to him, the vaccines procured from the Covax facility; coronavirus access platform are limited to 20 per cent of the country’s total population.

He noted that the vaccines will be in the country by the end of the first quarter.

Meanwhile, the former Deputy Health Minister says the government is working to ensure it receives more vaccines to cater for the remaining 80 per cent of the population.

“We are also exploring the bilateral route. The rest of the 80 per cent, we have to pay ourselves. Top government officials, the Minister for Health-designate is talking to some of the manufacturing companies.

“Ghana is looking at buying some of the vaccines. We are looking at it very seriously,” he stated.

For the past three weeks, Ghana has seen a spike in the number Covid-19 cases recorded.

According to the Ghana Health Service, as of January 18, Ghana’s active cases stood at 2,413 with 361 deaths.

In his response on the matter, Dr Okoe-Boye explained that some medical centres have been regrouped to support the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

The regrouped medical centres include the University of Ghana Medical Centre, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Ga East Hospital and the Ridge Hospital.

The former Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku also used the platform to urge all persons to still adhere to the Covid-19 safety protocols.