The Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, has highlighted ten significant achievements since assuming his role.
In a recent Facebook post, Mr. Nkansah outlined various programs undertaken to fulfill President Akufo-Addo’s vision, emphasising his dedication to accelerating entrepreneur creation through innovation.
Among the initiatives mentioned, he established an Innovation Department at NEIP to implement programs such as the National Innovation Challenge, Innovation Symposium & Showcase, Innovation Hackathon, and a partnership with the Ministry of Education to launch Stemnovation.
Below are the achievements
- Setting up an Innovation Department at NEIP to roll out Programmes like National Innovation Challenge, Innovation Symposium & Showcase, Innovation Hackathon, Partnership with MoE to roll out Stemnovation
- Introduced Entrepreneurship for Restoration to train and set up over 1,200 Prison Inmates in Light Manufacturing in our Prisons.
- Forty Five Existing and New Innovation Hubs supported with grants under GETP
- Twenty Five thousand Youth Trained in Innovative Agricultural Practices
- Ten thousand youth trained in Business Development in partnership with the YEA
- Presidential Pitch Season 4 supported a record 30 finalists
- Ten thousand youth trained in Light Manufacturing under Presidential Business Support Programme.
- NEIP GreenHouse Farming in Dahwenya revived
- Support for Economic Enclave Programmes under CARES to create more Commercial Farmers
- Youstart Pilot & Youstart GJSP Co-Implementation