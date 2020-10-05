Goalkeeper Richard Ofori will miss Ghana’s friendly games against Mali and Qatar. The South Africa-based shot-stopper, who has been Ghana’s safest pair of hands since 2016, is being ruled out of the games because his work permit has expired and would require at least two weeks for it to be renewed. Coach C.K. Akonnor now has two goalkeepers, Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Razak Abalora, available for selection.

John Antwi

The Pyramid’s FC top marksman is one of the players who wouldn’t make it to Turkey following difficulties to secure a visa to travel to Antalya. His work permit has also expired and he would need not less than two weeks to secure a new one.

Lumor Agbebyenu

The Sporting Lisbon left-back, who played on loan at Real Mallorca last season, could also not apply for visa due to work permit complications.

READ ALSO

Kudus Mohammed

The Ajax Amsterdam midfielder is a doubt for the games, but the Ghana Football Association is insisting that he travels to Turkey on Tuesday for assessment. The former Right to Dream Academy man was left out of the Ajax squad for Sunday’s Dutch League game against FC Groningen after sustaining an injury in training on Thursday.

Meanwhile, coach Akonnor has handed late call-ups to Turkey-based duo, Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor) and Joseph Paintsil (Ankaragucu). Ekuban has been drafted in to replace John Antwi, while Paintsil replaces Lumor Agbenyenu.