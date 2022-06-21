Ofori-Atta to answer 16 questions in Parliament on Wednesday

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has been summoned to appear before Parliament on Wednesday, June 22.

He was rescheduled to appear before the house after he failed to honor an earlier summon on Thursday, June 16, to answer 16 questions tabled before his Ministry.

The Minister is expected to give details on government’s expenditure of Covid-19 funds.

Following his disappointment, the Minority in Parliament through the Ranking Member on the Health Committee, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, described him as unfit for his office.

“That has been his nature; I am not surprised. There are a lot of outstanding questions for the Minister responsible for Finance, and sometimes at the last minute, he won’t show up.

“In any jurisdiction, this man would have been fired long ago by the President. He is not being fired by the President because he is keeping the parochial interest of the President.”

However, the Majority Caucus rejected the assertion, insisting he only asked for an extension of time.

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader, said no one should peddle such allegations.

“The Minister is not running away from accountability. So let nobody rush to that conclusion. He is not running away from accountability. What he has communicated to us, and indeed he only asked for additional time.”