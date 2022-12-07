The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Odododiodoo Constituency has organised a health walk themed ‘Rep Your Ward’ to mark the end of the constituency elections and geared towards uniting all factions going into the 2024 elections.

The walk took place on Saturday 3rd December 2022 on the principal streets within the constituency.

Members of all eight wards represented in their numbers and it was the largest ever seen in recent times.

It was led by the Constituency Chairman, Paul Oblie Laryea, former Member of Parliament Jordan Tackie Commey, Michael Nii Yarboi Annan and Nana Oye.

Pictures below:




