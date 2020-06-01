Manchester United have agreed a loan extension with Shanghai Shenhua for striker Odion Ighalo, the Premier League club have announced.

The forward’s current deal was set to expire on Sunday night but a fresh agreement running to January 2021 has been put in place.

“Manchester United have reached agreement with Shanghai Greenland Shenhua to extend the loan deal for Odion Ighalo,” read a statement on the club’s official website.

“Today’s confirmation is a timely boost for United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as he continues to prepare his squad for this month’s resumption of competitive football,” added the statement.

“The Premier League’s proposed return date is 17 June and the Emirates FA Cup quarter-finals have been lined up for the weekend of 27 and 28 June. However, the actual fixtures are still to be finalised and ManUtd.com will publish all the details of United’s rescheduled games in due course.”

Ighalo scored four goals in eight appearances for United after joining on loan in January – he scored twice in the Europa League, and two more in the FA Cup, at a rate of one goal every 80 minutes.

The Nigerian came off the bench four times in the Premier League before its postponement, and now looks set to extend his stay at Old Trafford until January.

The new deal is currently awaiting confirmation with FA for registration and Ighalo will discuss a new contract with Shanghai Shenua once his loan deal with Manchester United ends.