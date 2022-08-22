Politician cum businessman, Akwasi Addai, nicknamed as ‘Odike’, is in trouble as he has allegedly been banished from Manhyia, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s palace.

Scores of top chiefs in Kumasi last Friday slaughtered a sheep and poured the blood on some deities to signify that indeed Odike is not needed in the Asante Kingdom.

The powerful and dangerous traditional rites were said to have taken place at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, the official seat of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Odike’s Crime

Odike, the Founder and Leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), suffered his fate because he has been accused of infamously disrespecting the Asante King.

According to reports reaching the paper, the outspoken politician, whilst on live radio in Kumasi, uttered some unprintable words, which the chiefs deemed as insulting.

His utterances infuriated the chiefs, who therefore decided to take stern action against him (Odike) even in the absence of Otumfuo, who is currently outside the country.

Special Rites

In a short video circulating on social media, some angry Asante chiefs, mainly made up of chiefs from the Kumasi Traditional Council, ordered for the sheep to be killed.

According to palace sources, the sheep was used in place of Odike in the spiritual realm, therefore its slaughter meant that Odike has been done with in Asanteman.

Present at the traditional rites included influential chiefs, headed by the Bantamahene, Baffuor Owusu Amankwatia, who was said to have supervised the rites.

In the video, some of the chiefs present, who defied a heavy downpour, were heard chastising the UPP leader for stooping so low by showing disrespect to the King.

“Mention his name before you slaughter the sheep, his name is Akwasi Addai Odike, a native of Adwumakaase Kesse,” one of the chiefs angrily said in the background.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports said Odike’s alleged insubordination would be reported to the Asanteman Traditional Council for further punitive measures.

Odike is yet to officially comment about his alleged banishment from the Asante Kingdom.