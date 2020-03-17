Former President of the Music Association of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kuffour, has pledged a diligent service in Asante Akyem constituency to bring the needed change.

According to Obour as he is popularly known, he has begun some works which are evident he will deliver when voted as Member of Parliament for the area.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, he stressed he was born to serve and has done that his entire life.

“I have been committed to serving people all my life; from MUSIGA to Ghana at large and now to serve my constituents.

“I did my best in supporting some musicians so I am looking forward to extend my service to all sectors of the society,” he said.

Obour, who is number two on the ballot, said he is confident of winning the slot.

Source: Isaac Amoako|Adom News