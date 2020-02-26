Veteran musician Gyedu-Blay Ambolley has alleged that few musicians in the country were the sole beneficiaries of the GH¢2 million government gave to the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).

He said in an interview on 3FM that the former President of MUSIGA, Bice Osei Kufuor the recipient of the cash then, is the one who shared the money meant for the Association to the musicians close to him.

“When that money came Obour gave those surrounding him, ¢50,000. I know what I am saying, I am not fabricating anything,” he alleged.

According to him, Obour gave the money out to these artistes as a loan but it was never retrieved.

He mentioned Okyeame Kwame, Bessa Simons, Ben Brako and TiC as some of the artistes who allegedly received the money.

“Obour also gave producers union ¢100k, what has the producers union got to do with the musician union?” he quizzed

He stated that he has proof of all the illegal activities going on at MUSIGA and would bring out his evidence when he is challenged

“There is nothing there helping the up and coming musician, nothing. And so it’s affecting the upcoming, it like each for himself,” he added.