Catch a glimpse of this teaser in high anticipation to see the official video release for the Highlife song ‘MAASE’ by Obibini Takyi Junior featuring rapper Amerado.

The Video was directed by Promising Video Director KOJO MYLES and he gave this shot a very distinct urban trend.

‘MAASE’ is coming from the camp of First Klass Music, talent Managers of Obibini Takyi Junior.

The track was produced by Liberty Beat and was mastered by the legendary Kumasi-based music producer APYA.

‘MAASE’ is available across all music streaming platforms including Apple Music, AudioMac, Spotify, Deezer, BoomPlay among others.

‘MAASE’ is already jamming hot and trending around social media. It is also enjoying massive airplay on Radio. Watch out for the full video release next week.

Enjoy the Teaser below: