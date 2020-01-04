A football Administrator, Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has cautioned the Ghana Football Association (GFA) against looking beyond the borders of Ghana to replace the vacuum created after the dissolution of national technical staff.

According to him, issues facing Ghana football cannot be solved by any foreign person but of a Ghanaian.

“I have seen somewhere on the internet that they are thinking of technical assistance from FIFA. They should put a stop to it, because that will not help at all,” he said.

GFA in a statement on Tuesday, January 2, 2020, dissolved the technical teams of all national teams.

The decision which affected both male and female national teams is seen as a gesture of the new FA showing its intention of starting the development of the national sport on a new slate.

Dr Tamakloe citied African leaders depending on international bodies like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to solve the economic issues encountered in their various countries which have consistently yielded little or no results.

“This brings my mind back to how African leaders run their affairs. When African leaders have economic problems they resort to IMF to solve their problem. But the IMF can never solve the problem,” he stated.