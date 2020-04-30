Ghana Premier League heavyweights, Hearts of Oak, have announced the signing of their former defender Nuru Sulley on a two-year deal.
The 27-year-old joins the Phobians for a second stint, having spent three years with the club between 2011 and 2014. He made 39 appearances and scored two goals for Hearts.
A statement from the club to announce his signing said:
“Hearts of Oak is pleased to announce the signing of central defender, Nuru Sule. The Ghanaian international has signed a two-year contract as he makes a return to the club.”
He had stints in Iraq, Egypt, Libya and Turkey after leaving Hearts. He returns on a free transfer after a short stint with Naft Al-Junoob SC in Iraq.