A 25-year-old nurse (name withheld) has been killed in a robbery attack at a village near Wenchi in the Bono Region.

One other person is said to be in critical condition and has been referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital while four others including 50-year-old Ofosu Nuamah are at the Wenchi Methodist Hospital.

The deceased, in her uniform, was among passengers onboard an opel astra taxi cab with registration number GW 4850 X which was enroute to Nchiraa from Subinso II.

Narrating how it all happened, Mr Nuamah said: “I am a mason and I went to work at Subinso II. After close of work it was a little late so I decided to board a taxi. A few kilometers to reach Nchiraa, we saw that some people on two motorbikes were flashing us with torchlights to stop.

MORE

“We thought a vehicle has broken down so we slowed down only to see they were robbers. A female nurse who joined us was shot to death. They fired three times and killed her, put their hands in her pocket and took everything. It happened around 7:30pm. I suspect the guns used were AK47.”

According to him, it took police several minutes before they arrived at the scene to rush them to a health facility.

Medical Director at the Wenchi Methodist Hospital, Dr Oman Abraham, revealed that one person has been referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

He explained that two persons are currently resuscitating, but are in critical condition.