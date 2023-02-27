The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has called on the Student Loans Trust Fund (SLTF) to disburse outstanding loans due students across the country.

According to NUGS, it has received reports about the non-disbursement of loans to its members. NUGS says the delay is posing a lot of challenges to the affected students.

“… Some institutions have issued notices, warning students of closing registration deadline, an example is University of Business and Integrated Development (UBIDS-WA) amongst others.

“KNUST is set to write mid-semester exams from 27th of February, 2023. It’s unfortunate that several of our student’s risk not being able to write the exams due to inability to pay their fees as a result of non-payment of student loans,” NUGS lamented.

In a statement issued on Sunday, February 26, the student-advocacy group, therefore, urged government to expedite action in resolving the current situation.

“The National Union of Ghana Students has received several complaints from our students nationwide about the non-payment of student loans after a long period of applications.

“It is unfortunate to also note that last semester arrears have also not been paid, this is a huge problem in the face of the current situation in the country with students facing inability to register and continue their academic activity.

“At the moment about 70,000 students have applied,” portions of the statement read.

“We by this statement call on the Student Loan Trust Fund and the Government, to as a matter of urgency, pay qualified applicants of the student loan immediately. Students are at risk of deferring if loans are not paid immediately,” the statement emphasised.

Meanwhile, the Union has called on all students to remain calm as it addresses their concerns.

“The union entreats students to calm down and calls on our various local secretariats on campuses with special and urgent situations to reach out to the National Secretariats for immediate assistance at info@nugs.org.gh/0241615737”, the statement which was jointly signed by the NUGS President, Dennis Appiah Larbi-Ampofo and Press Secretary, Emmanuel Yaw Gyimah concluded.”

Below is the full statement: