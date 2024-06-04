The National Service Scheme (NSS) is forging partnership with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology to establish an office on the university campus.

Executive Director of NSS, Osei Assibey Antwi, said the proposed office will address logistical challenges faced by NSS personnel, who currently must leave their official duties to visit district offices to submit evaluation forms.

“The new office, when established, will further streamline administrative processes, facilitate the timely disbursement of allowances, and enable better planning by accurately forecasting the number of graduates ready for service, thereby reducing skills mismatch,” he explained.

He revealed this when leadership of the scheme paid a courtesy call to the Vice-Chancellor, Professor (Mrs.) Rita Akosua Dickson.

Mr. Antwi first highlighted the longstanding relationship between NSS and KNUST, recognising the mutual benefits it has brought over the years.

He emphasized the importance of deepening this partnership by identifying new areas for further improvement and providing additional support.

According to him, this partnership which will culminate in the signing of an MoU will also see both institutions collaborating in research and data analysis to understand the evolving demands of various industries.

This, Mr. Antwi said, will ensure that the training and deployment of National Service personnel align with market needs.

The proposed partnership will cover fields such as Agricultural Engineering, Sports Science, Business and Accounting.

Mr. Prince Kankam Boadu, the Ashanti Regional NSS Director also praised KNUST for its exemplary organisation of a recent orientation program for National Service Personnel, which saw a significant turnout at the Great Hall.

During the visit, the NSS leaders presented the National Service Policy (2024-2034) to the Vice-Chancellor.

Prof. Mrs. Dickson commended the NSS for its vital role within the university framework and encouraged close collaboration in drafting the proposed MoU to ensure a seamless transition and effective implementation of the collaborative initiatives.

She reaffirmed KNUST’s commitment to supporting the NSS in enhancing their systems and providing essential support to graduates.