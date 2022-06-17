A Tamale Circuit Court has remanded a National Service person who was arrested for allegedly issuing fake Ghana Education Service (GES) appointments and posting letters in the Northern Region.

Ziblim Abdul Latif, the National Service person, who is currently with the Yendi Senior High School for his mandatory national service, pleaded not guilty to the offence of forgery of documents and signature and conspiracy to commit crime.

The court has also issued a bench warrant for the arrest of two other persons in connection with the crime.

The Northern Regional Director of Education, Dr. Peter Attafuah, who reported the suspect to the police on Tuesday, June 14, said Ziblim Abdul Latif allegedly issued fake GES appointment and posting letters to over 100 persons seeking for job and in addition took huge sums of monies from them.

According to him, the suspect also managed to forge his signature and that of the Director-General on the fake appointment letters.

He said two of the victims have since reported to the police and given their statements which confirmed the suspect’s criminal activity.

“Sometimes we hear some people gathering at the headquarters or even here making noise that they are teachers, and we are not paying them.

“When you go through this line, and you think that you will receive a salary, you are deceiving yourself because all those that GES recruit, their names are [recorded elsewhere],” Mr. Attafuah said.

Meanwhile, the court has adjourned the case to July 5, 2022.