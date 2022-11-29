The National Service Scheme (NSS) says it has initiated investigations into the conduct of its Ashanti Regional Director, Alex Opoku-Mensah, who verbally abused a nurse at the Manhyia Hospital in Kumasi.

In a statement, NSS Management said Mr Opoku-Mensah has been invited for preliminary investigations into the incident.

Mr Opoku-Mensah was caught on tape insulting a nurse following a misunderstanding that reportedly ensued between his daughter who is a doctor at the hospital and a nurse.

His conduct has been widely condemned by some Ghanaians after the audio tape went viral amidst calls by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association for his dismissal.

He subsequently apologised through a Facebook post on his Facebook page, stating his emotions got the better part of him.

NSS has assured the public will be updated accordingly on the outcome of the investigation.

Meanwhile, the nurse and Mr Opoku-Mensah’s daughter are said not to be at post at the moment as part of psychological support to them.

Below is the full statement: