Coach of Bofoakwa Tano, John Eduafo believes Nsoatreman FC deserved their FA Cup victory.

On Sunday, at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, Nsoatreman FC overcame their regional rivals, Bofoakwa Tano, to claim their first-ever trophy.

Bofoakwa Tano took the lead in the 22nd minute with a well-placed goal by Richard Dzikoe.

However, Nsoatreman FC showed resilience, equalizing eleven minutes later through Sadat Mohammed.

Despite both teams creating several chances, neither could score during the extra 30 minutes, leading to a nerve-wracking penalty shootout.

Nsoatreman FC held their nerve and won 5-4, igniting jubilant celebrations among their players and supporters.

“Both teams had a very competitive game. We took the lead, and they came back to equalize. Penalties can go either way. We missed our chance, and they took theirs and won. They are a strong side and deserve the win,” Eduafo said after the match.

With this victory, Nsoatreman FC has secured a spot to represent Ghana in the 2024/25 CAF Confederation Cup.

Meanwhile, Bofoakwa Tano, having failed to maintain their Premier League status, is expected to compete in the Division One League next season.