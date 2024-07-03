Ghana Premier League side, Nsoatreman FC has announced the departure of Maxwell Konadu from his role as head coach.

Konadu, formerly an assistant coach for the Black Stars, joined the Nsoatre-based club ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Following a successful tenure where he led the team to their first-ever FA Cup trophy, Konadu has agreed to take on a new challenge as head coach of South African second-tier side Black Leopards.

In a statement confirming his departure, Nsoatreman FC expressed gratitude to Konadu for his service and highlighted their continued focus on the upcoming CAF Confederation Cup, despite the coaching transition.

The club is now actively seeking a suitable replacement for Konadu to maintain their competitive momentum.

“Nsoatreman Football Club has mutually agreed with head coach Maxwell Konadu to end the contractual relationship between the parties.

“Maxwell Konadu won a historic FA Cup with the club and finished a respectable fourth position in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League. Maxwell Konadu leaves as a legend of our club and will be given a warm reception anytime he chooses to visit the Club!

“We appeal to all our cherished supporters across the country and all over the world to remain calm as management accelerates efforts to find a competent replacement for Coach Maxwell Konadu.

“Management assures all our fans and partners that the exit of Coach Maxwell Konadu will not affect the ambitions of the club in our quest to become one of the top clubs in the country and on the Continent.

Our CAF Confederation Cup campaign remains intact. Well wishes, Don Capello!

Meanwhile, Black Leopards Chairman Tshifhiwa Thidiela confirmed the appointment, noting Konadu’s recent achievements in Ghanaian football and outlining his three-year contract aimed at securing promotion to the PSL.

“It’s true we can confirm that we’ve reached an agreement with one Maxwell Konado,” Thidiela told reporters.

“He’s a Ghana national. I think he was also playing for the Ghanaian national team. He was coaching currently in Ghana Premier League. He just recently completed the Ghana FA Cup there. MTN FA Cup. He won it.

The team he was with finish fourth. He’s 51 years old, and he’ll be here for, to reach an agreement for him to be here for three seasons,” he added.